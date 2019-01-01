Newcastle vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

With just nine points after seven games, Solskjaer's side will be desperate to turn their fortunes around when they make the visit to the north east

will be eager to show their intentions of seriously challenging for a top-four position when they visit struggling Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have struggled for both form and consistency since the start of the season, opening their campaign with a 4-0 win over but finding themselves languishing in 10th place and enduring their worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

A 1-1 draw to in their last league game did nothing to raise spirits, and a strong display against the Magpies - who have not tasted victory since August and were annihilated 5-0 by Leicester last weekend - could be the perfect opportunity for United to show they are still capable of competing amongst their closest rivals.

The match also looks set to be an emotional affair for former Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, who played for United for nine years.

Squads & Team News

Position Newcastle squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Elliot, Darlow Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Willems, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Lejeune, Yedlin Midfielders Sung-yueng, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Almiron, Atsu, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff Forwards Carroll, Shelvey, Gayle, Muto

Jonjo Shelvey has returned to full fitness, though Newcastle will be without Isaac Hayden, who is suspended after seeing red against Leicester.

Matt Ritchie looks to be an injury doubt, while Dwight Gayle and Florian Lejeune are not expected to feature.

Potential Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Yedlin; Longstaff, Shelvey; Almiron, Atsu, Muto; Joelinton.

Position Manchester United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero, J. Pereira Defenders Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Young, Maguire Midfielders Mata, Lingard, A. Pereira, Fred, Pogba, Matic, McTominay, James, Gomes, Garner, Chong Forwards Rashford, Greenwood, Martial

Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are still ruled out due to injury, and Paul Pogba is set to miss out with an ankle knock.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a major doubt due to illness, while Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are definitely sidelined.

Potential Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Young; McTominay, Matic; Pereira, Mata, James; Rashford.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are 17/20 favourites to win with bet365. Newcastle are priced at 5/2 for a victory, while a draw is available at 7/2.

Match Preview

Both sides will be heading into their clash at St James' Park with a point to prove, the Magpies looking to bounce back following their heavy 5-0 defeat to Leicester and Manchester United eager to pick themselves up after their worst start to a Premier League season.

Bruce is set to take charge of Newcastle against his former club for the first time, with whom he spent nine years of his playing career from 1987-96.

The Red Devils have endured a sorry start to their first full season under Solskjaer, made worse by their midweek 0-0 stalemate to AZ Alkmaar in the Europe League – and still searching for their first win on the road in 10 matches.

A dreadful 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford in Monday meant that United have suffered their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 30 years, picking up just nine points after seven games.

They have won just twice – against Chelsea and Leicester – but the Red Devils have also lost to the likes of West Ham and .

They occupy 10th place in the league table heading into the weekend, miles adrift of rivals leaders on 21 points, and who are on 16.

United have, on two occasions, accumulated 10 points at this stage of the season in 2018-19 and 2013-14. Those campaigns were helmed by Jose Mourinho and David Moyes respectively – with both being dismissed from their posts before the summer.

Solskjaer will be welcoming the chance to take maximum points off the Magpies, who have struggled so far this season and sit in 19th place, having picked up just five points so far.

Questions have steadily been raised about the managerial abilities of the Norwegian, and whether or not he is the right person to manage the Red Devils.

The Magpies are having issues of their own, boasting just one Premier League victory in seven games, with Newcastle fans already divided by the appointment of ex-Sunderland coach Bruce as manager.

Newcastle's woes are off-pitch in addition to on, with supporters continuously agitated with owner Mike Ashley.

“As managers we don't want to give anyone any favours when we play each other,” Solskjaer said on his meeting with Bruce.

“Brucey's going to set up a team to win. I'm going to set up a team to try to win. We're going there, it's a great stadium to play at. We're looking forward to the game.”

“We're not in the '90s now,” he added, stating his intentions of moving on from the past and placing a focus on the future.

“It's a different era, a different group that we're building. We know there are going to be ups and downs. I'm ready to see these boys blossom.

“There's not many clubs with our stature that play the young players that we do. They've got a chance to come through and we're sure some of these will be part of a successful team.”