Newcastle vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Newcastle host Everton as they try to move even further away from the relegation zone.
The Magpies are now six points off of the bottom three whilst Everton are the same number of points away from seventh and will be hoping to keep their slim hopes of Europa League qualification alive.
|Game
|Newcastle vs Everton
|Date
|Saturday, March 9
|Time
|3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched on CNBC and streamed on NBC Sports Live
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|CNBC
|NBC Sports Live
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast due to the 3:00pm blackout law
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|N/A
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Newcastle squad
|Goalkeepers
|Dubravka, Darlow, Woodman, Elliot
|Defenders
|Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Lejeune, Yedlin, Barreca
|Midfielders
|Ki, Diame, Ritchie, Hayden, Kenedy, Atsu, Longstaff, Almiron, Shelvey
|Forwards
|Rondon, Muto, Perez, Joselu
Newcastle will be without Scott Longstaff, who is likely to be a huge miss after his exceptional performances of late.
Potential Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett; Ki, Diame, Ritchie, Almiron, Atsu; Rondon
|Position
|Everton squad
|Goalkeepers
|Pickford, Stekelenburg
|Defenders
|Coleman, Keane, Digne, Mina, Baines, Kenny, Jagielka, Galloway, Zouma
|Midfielders
|Gueye, Gomes, Lookman, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Davies, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Baningime
|Forwards
|Richarlison, Tosun, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin
Leighton Baines is Everton's only absentee for this fixture.
Potential Everton starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Zouma, Keane, Digne, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin.
Betting & Match Odds
The bookies can't call this one at all with both Everton and Newcastle priced at odds of 9/5 to win. The draw is available to back at 9/4.
Match Preview
Newcastle's impressive recent home form could see them over the line in this one, as the Magpies have won their last four games at St James' Park, including an incredible 2-1 win against Manchester City.
Everton have one of the worst set-piece records in Premier League history and Newcastle will be looking to exploit that, with Fabian Schar and Salomon Rondon providing huge aerial threats.
Marco Silva believes Newcastle will be a tough nut to crack as they have conceded just 36 goals in the league this season.
"They are always a solid team. They are very strong in their defensive organisation," Silva said in his press conference.
"They have always got five men in their backline and with four players in front of them who are really solid."
Newcastle will be hoping new man Miguel Almiron can open his account for the club this weekend after a string of promising performances in recent weeks, and Silva is wary of the Magpies' threat on the counter.
He added: "They do not concede many goals and they are really strong in the counter-attack, too.
"We will have to do our best and give everything to win the match."
Everton and Newcastle's fates are a long way from being decided this season. The Magpies look in a strong position to avoid the drop but only six points separate them from Cardiff in 18th.
The Toffees are more looking towards seventh, with six points standing between them and a potential place in the Europa League next season, and they need a win here to keep their continental dreams alive.