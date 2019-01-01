Newcastle sign Hoffenheim striker Joelinton in club-record £35m deal

The 22-year-old Brazilian scored 11 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions last season and becomes Steve Bruce's first signing

Newcastle have completed the signing of striker Joelinton in a club-record £35 million ($44m) deal.

The Brazilian's fee breaks the previous record of £20.5 million ($27m), which the Magpies paid to sign Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United earlier this year.

Joelinton becomes Steve Bruce's first signing as Newcastle head coach after the former boss was named Rafa Benitez's successor last week.

He will wear the famous No. 9 shirt at St James' Park and has signed a six-year deal that will keep him at the club through until 2025.

“I’m really happy to be here,” he said in a statement. “I know it’s a large investment that the club has made in me, and that comes with a huge responsibility.

“I’m highly motivated and hope to give back on the pitch.”

Bruce added of his new frontman: "The kid’s got an exciting time ahead of him. He’s a smashing young player and we’re obviously delighted to get him. It’s been going on for a little bit now, so to get him is great for everybody.

“He’s got everything that a modern-day player wants. He’s big, strong and athletic, and of course he’s got age on his side too which is vitally important.

“He’s learned the history and wanted it (the number nine shirt), and that’s always a big shirt to fill. But in his eyes, it was ‘bring it on – it’s what I’m here for’.

"He’s risen to that challenge, and I’m sure he will be a big, big favourite of the supporters. He’s got an incredible work-rate about him, he’s got a really good humility about him, and all the attributes a top striker needs.”

The 22-year-old is a much-needed reinforcement for a team that has lost several key attacking players from last season.

Last year's top scorer Salomon Rondon returned to after spending the season on loan with Newcastle, and was promptly sold to Benitez's new side Dalian Yifang￼￼.

Article continues below

In addition, Ayoze Perez joined and Joselu departed to link up with in his native .

The Magpies will hope Joelinton can help fill the void, with the Brazilian having netted 11 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Hoffenheim last season.

Prior to last season Joelinton spent two campaigns on loan with , where he scored 15 league goals in 60 appearances.