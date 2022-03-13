Newcastle Joelinton chant: Lyrics to Magpies fans' song, video and 'She's Electric' tune explained

Joelinton has established himself as a fan favourite at Newcastle United after taking time to make an impact in the Premier League.

As a mark of appreciation, the St James' Park faithful have added his name to their extensive songbook by coming up with a catchy chant.

So what are the lyrics to the Joelinton chant and what tune is it sung to? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

What are the lyrics to Joelinton’s new song?

He’s Brazilian,

He only cost 40 million,

And we think he’s f*ckking brilliant

It’s JOELINTON

The Magpies have put together this chant for Joelinton, to the tune of ‘She’s Electric’ by Oasis, a mid 90’s hit.

What is the meaning of Joelinton's chant?

There are no deeper connotations behind Joelinton’s chant, there is reference to the fact that he is Brazilian and the fact that he cost the club £40 million ($52m).

‘And we think he’s f*cking brilliant’ tells you all you need to know about the love and admiration behind the song from the Magpies.

You can watch Newcastle fans singing his song below.

He’s Brazilian,

He only cost 40 million,

And we think he’s f***king brilliant,

It’s JOELINTON @NUFC pic.twitter.com/iGFKzlZ4vi — Nufc Chants 🎶 (@toonchants) December 4, 2021

Why has Joelinton got his own song?

Joelinton's change in form under manager Eddie Howe has been noticed and rewarded by Newcastle fans.

With the famous number nine on his back, fans had faith that Joelinton would be the answer to the problems faced in the striker position when they signed him in 2019.

But after only 10 goals in 80 appearances under Steve Bruce, Howe quickly decided that Joelinton was to fulfil a different purpose at the club, playing as a box-to-box midfielder.

Article continues below

Joelinton has since looked more impressive playing in the engine room than he ever had playing further up the pitch throughout his first two years on Tyneside, with his tackling ability and aggression in interceptions having been especially highlighted.

At a time of so many positives at Newcastle United, Joelinton has still managed to stand out and the Magpies have certainly shown their appreciation for his impressive performances, as they bellow out the words to his song.

Further Reading

'Rhythm is a dancer, Anthony Elanga' chant