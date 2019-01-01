New Wolfsburg signing Schlager already pining for move to 'dream club' Arsenal

The Austria international is hoping that his form with his new side will eventually earn him a transfer to north London

midfielder Xaver Schlager is dreaming of a move to , despite only joining the side last month.

Schlager joined Wolfsburg in June from Red Bull Salzburg, moving from the Austrian champions in a €12 million (£11m/$13m) deal.

The 21-year-old helped his side to a fourth straight Austrian title last season, tallying eight goals and four assists in 44 games in all competitions.

Though Schlager's form helped him earn a move to the Bundesliga, the international already has his sights set on a future in north London.

"As a kid in Austria, everyone dreams of making it abroad at the age of seven, and the league just is not that attractive," Schlager told Kicker.

"I've been a fan of Arsenal since I was a kid, that's my dream club and it's my dream to play there."

For now, though, Schlager is focused on his current side, saying the club's philosophy played a big part in convincing him to move to the Volkswagen Arena.

"We play very similar, so in terms of intensity it is not a big change for me," Schlager said of Red Bull Salzburg and Wolfsburg.

"The players will notice how effective this system is ... It's the philosophy I love."

The Gunners could eventually place Schlager on their target list but for now the club is focused on bringing in other players.

Arsenal are prepared to announce the signings of Dani Ceballos and William Saliba, while the club is still hoping to land Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Tierney as well.

Deals for Zaha and Tierney have proven tough to come by, with Palace demanding £80 million ($100m) for their star winger, while boss Neil Lennon has said that in his eyes, the left-back's transfer to Arsenal is off.

Even a the deal that seemed set for Ceballos might have hit a snag on Tuesday, with Emery admitting that Marco Asensio​'s injury could change the situation for Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Teenage Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli has been the only signing of the transfer window for the Gunners so far.

Arsenal are looking to go one better from last season, when the club finished fifth in the Premier League, just one point back of and a place.