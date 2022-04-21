New Man Utd manager Ten Hag makes promise to Ajax fans despite accepting top job at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as the next manager of Manchester United, on a deal which will start in the summer and run through to 2025, but he has unfinished business at Ajax to attend to before making his way to Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old Dutchman will not be inheriting a prestigious post in England until the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close, with Ralf Rangnick set to remain at the Red Devils’ helm until then.

With United still part of his future, rather than present, Ten Hag has vowed to continue giving his all to a cause in Amsterdam until his reign there comes to a close, with there an Eredivisie title to be chased down before he embarks on a new challenge.

What have been Ten Hag’s first words as Man Utd’s new manager?

The Dutch tactician has told the Red Devils’ official website of his short and long-term ambition, with a promise made to those he is leaving behind in the Netherlands: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

Article continues below

Ten Hag has added on Ajax’s official website after seeing a long-running saga brought to a close: “I'm happy that it has been finalised and that it has been officially announced. That clarity is important.

“But I only have one interest now and that's these last five games. I want to finish my time here on a positive note, by winning the league. By doing so, we'll qualify directly for the Champions League. Ajax belongs there.”

More to follow...