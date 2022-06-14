New €100m Real Madrid signing Tchouameni takes Bale's No.18 shirt as he's unveiled at Bernabeu

The highly-rated France international has completed his big-money move to the Blancos from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco

Aurelien Tchouameni has completed a medical ahead of his official unveiling as a Real Madrid player, with the 22-year-old midfielder inheriting the No.18 shirt at Santiago Bernabeu from Gareth Bale on the back of a €100 million (£85m/$107m) transfer.

The France international is linking up with the Blancos after seeing his stock soar across two-and-a-half years at Monaco.

His current ability and future potential have convinced the current holders of La Liga and Champions League titles to invest heavily in his ability, with a hot prospect set to fill a jersey in the Spanish capital that was vacated by a Wales international forward when he hit free agency this summer.

What number is Tchouameni taking at Real Madrid?

The Blancos have confirmed that their latest big-money signing will be taking the No.18 spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Who else has worn the No.18 shirt for Real Madrid?

Bale was switched from 11 to 18 after returning to the Bernabeu from a loan spell at Tottenham in the 2020-21 campaign.

That jersey was free as Serbian striker Luka Jovic, the previous occupant, had moved to No.16.

Marcos Llorente, Mariano Diaz, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez have all taken ownership of the No.18 jersey in recent times, while Raul Albiol spent four years with that shirt on his back between 2009 and 2013.

Javier Saviola and Antonio Cassano have also played that role in Real’s squad, as did shock signing Julian Faubert in 2008-09, while former England international defender Jonathan Woodgate took said jersey when moving to Spain from Newcastle in 2004.

Three-time Champions League winner and former first team coach Aitor Karanka is another to have donned 18 on his back down the years.

