Neville: US investment in English football a 'clear and present danger'

Gary Neville reacted strongly to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's idea of an All-Star north vs south football fixture.

Chelsea chief suggests All-Star game

Neville issues strong response

Wants power of US owners to be limited

WHAT HAPPENED? Boehly made waves by suggesting that the Premier League should look to put on an All-Star game each year. The Chelsea owner claimed the league could learn from American sport and generate more money in this way. Neville, who has also been critical of the Glazers' ownership of Manchester United, made it clear he doesn't like American owners in English football.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I keep saying it but the quicker we get the Regulator in the better," he wrote on Twitter. "US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game. They just don’t get it and think differently. They also don’t stop till they get what they want!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville is not the only high-profile figure to speak out against Boehly's All-Star plan. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ridiculed the idea after Liverpool's Champions League group win over Ajax, highlighting the fixture congestion that is already proving a significant issue this season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BOEHLY? The American's Chelsea team play their first game under new manager Graham Potter in the Champions League on Wednesday against RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.