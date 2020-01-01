Neville compares Aubameyang to Arsenal legend Henry after Everton wonder strike

The Gabon international’s first goal for the Gunners against the Toffees has earned him the praise of the Manchester United legend

Gary Neville has compared Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to great Thierry Henry following his strike in the 3-2 victory against on Sunday.

The 30-year-old gave Mikel Arteta’s men the lead after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s opener for the Toffees had been cancelled out by Eddie Nketiah’s strike.

Aubameyang cut in from the left-wing and slotted home his effort after receiving a through pass from David Luiz. The forward later sealed the comeback win with his second goal in the encounter after Richarlison levelled for .

legend Neville has praised the impressive strike from the Gabon international, describing the goal as Henry's trademark.

“This is Thierry Henry, everything about it,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“As he went through on goal you just imagined the great French striker sprinting down on goal, setting it out to that far post and scoring.

“It’s Aubameyang now, wonderful. He’s got so much pace and he times the run well.”

Aubameyang was the Premier League joint-top scorer last season along with duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The forward is in the race to win the individual accolade for a second time in a row, having notched 17 goals in this campaign so far.

The former centre-forward will hope to continue his outstanding form in front of goal when Arsenal take on in the second leg Round of 32 of their fixture on Thursday.