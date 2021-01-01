Neuer sets Bundesliga clean sheet record after Bayern keeper shuts out Schalke

The 34-year-old eclipsed the record set by his predecessor Oliver Khan as Bayern moved seven points clear at the summit

goalkeeper Manuel Neuer set a new record with the 197th clean sheet of his career in Sunday’s thumping 4-0 win against Schalke.

The 34-year-old eclipsed the record set 13 years ago by Bayern and legend Oliver Khan.

But while Kahn needed 557 Bundesliga matches, for Bayern and Karlsruher, to reach the old mark, Neuer needed just 423 league games for Bayern and former club .

Neuer is into his 10th season at the Allianz Arena having signed a new deal last summer keeping at the club until the summer of 2023.

When asked whether he was expecting trouble from Khan, who is now a Bayern board member, after taking his record, Neuer joked: "I won't let myself be done down here. We're on an equal footing. Let's see how he reacts. But I think he's happy for all of us."

Switching attention to the game, Neuer felt his side should have led by more than just one goal at half time, but was pleased they converted their dominance into goals after the break.

A Thomas Muller double and one goal each from Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba secured a third successive league win as Bayern moved seven points ahead of at the top as they seek a ninth successive Bundesliga title.

"The first half was good, like against . Unfortunately, we only led 1-0. It was more difficult against Augsburg because we had to fight until the end,” added Neuer.

“Today we were able to add to the score and still had one or two chances to score more. If you'd offered us a 4-0 win before the game, we would have certainly taken it.”

Goalscorer Muller, who is the only player to have started every game in the Bundesliga for Bayern this season, added: “We laid siege on our opponent's goal in the first half and created a few good chances, but the final ball right at the end was lacking.

“It was a game in which there were a few lapses of concentration. Overall, you could see that when we picked up the tempo and played our passes, we were always able to get into good finishing positions.

“We did well through the week, won all three games and took a huge step forward in the table. That's what counts."