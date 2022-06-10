'Nonsense!' - Van Gaal slams Gullit's racial discrimination allegations in Netherlands national team

The Oranje coach rejected the former Chelsea star's allegations that Black coaches are held back in Dutch football

Louis van Gaal has hit back at Ruud Gullit over his claims that Black coaches are being held back by the Netherlands national team.

Dutch legend Gullit recently said that Black coaches are only allowed to be assistants with the national team and suggested they are not allowed to lead training sessions.

However, Oranje boss Van Gaal has dismissed his comments as "nonsense", saying that the former AC Milan and Chelsea star does not know what he is talking about.

What did Gullit say?

In an interview with Helden, Gullit spoke of the lack of opportunities for Black former stars in Dutch football.

He said: "What was Patrick Kluivert allowed to do with the Dutch national team? Did he give training? I would not know. Has Henk Fraser given training? Maybe once, I don't know. Have I given training with Dick Advocaat? No! They said I had to stand in between the players, but I was never allowed to give training.

"[Advocaat] showed me that he didn't need me for my expertise, but I am still grateful to him that I have worked for the Dutch national team thanks to him. If you ask me if I would do it again, I say: 'No, of course not'.

“Every time you see all those Black players who are only allowed to become assistants. F*ck off!"

How did Van Gaal react to Gullit's comments?

Van Gaal said at a press conference: "I am amazed that he can see from his home in Amsterdam or Italy whether a coach is training or not.

"It's just nonsense. My assistant Edgar Davids gave a so-called Italian dry training this week.

Article continues below

"I didn't want to put a physical strain on my players, Davids has played for a long time in Serie A, they do it a lot there and Davids can do that much better than me.

"Everyone can say anything from home and it is never contradicted. Except if the national coach is asked, then I give my opinion."

Further reading