Netherlands forward Quincy Promes joins Ajax on five-year deal

The 27-year-old returns to his home country following a sole season with Sevilla in La Liga, joining the club where spent part of his youth career

international Quincy Promes has joined from on a five-year contract for €15.7m (£14m/$17.9m), the Eredivisie champions have confirmed.

The 27-year-old returns to his home country after a lone season in to play for the club whom he spent part of his youth playing days with as the Dutch outfit continue to shape their squad ahead of the new season.

Promes found himself restricted for chances at Sevilla where he was primarilly played out wide as a winger as opposed to an outright attacker, and made just 15 league appearances on the back of his move from .

His move makes him the latest recruit to Erik ten Hag's side, following in the footsteps of Standard Liege's Razvan Marin and Defensa y Justicia's Lisandro Martínez, as they look to build on a stellar 2018-19 campaign.

The Dutch outfit reached the semi-finals in addition to completing the domestic double, though they ultimately fell short in defeat against Hotspur.

Their excellent season has seen several of their stars seek new pastures though, with Frenkie de Jong having left for and Matthijs de Ligt expected to depart too.

Promes reteams with Ten Hag, who he worked with at Go Ahead Eagles, and becomes the third most-expensive signing in the club's history, after Miralem Sulejmani and Daley Blind.

He featured earlier this year in his side's Nations League campaign, scoring in their last-four defeat of , though he was unable to help his country triumph over in the final.

He has won both the Russian Premier League and Russian Super Cup, in 2017, with Spartak Moscow, and was a member of their unsuccessful 2017-18 Champions League campaign, when he netted a brace against future club Sevilla in the group stages.

Article continues below

Promes will wear the number 11 shirt, the club has confirmed, which was previously last held in 2017-18 by Amin Younes.

Meanwhile, Ajax have also confirmed the extension of the loan deal for goalkeeper Bruno Varela, who arrived in mid-season.

The 24-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the club but provides additional cover for Andre Onana.