Ndoye: Sadio Mane proved his class against Mali

The Liverpool star stood out as the best player in Stade Leopold Senghor by helping the hosts overturn a goal deficit with his effort and an assist

Angers midfielder Cheikh Ndoye has praised Sadio Mane as the star of the Senegalese team after inspiring the team to a 2-1 victory over Mali on Tuesday.

The Teranga Lions found themselves behind in Dakar after Cercle Brugge's Adama Traore fired Mali ahead in the 72nd minute.

But the encounter took a positive turn in favour of Aliou Cisse's men after Mane was introduced for Sada Thioub in the 76th minute.

The forward scored the equaliser in the 87th minute and later assisted ' Moussa Konate for the match-winning effort in the stoppage time.

The result stretched 's unbeaten streak to six games since their last defeat against at the 2018 Fifa World Cup but Ndoye is pleased with the performance of Mane who made the difference on Tuesday.

"The most important thing was to win and we did it despite the difficulties," Ndoye told WiwSport.

"We tried, but there was in front, a good Malian team. Fortunately, Sadio made the difference as soon as he entered.

"He showed that he is a great and the star of the team."

The Teranga Lions are one of the 24 teams that qualified for the 2019 and will know their group stage opponents when the draw takes place in Cairo on April 12.