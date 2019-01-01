Ndidi stands out in Leicester City victory over Burnley

The Super Eagles midfielder produced a commanding performance as the Foxes held on to a hard-fought win at home

Wilfred Ndidi was on parade for the entire 90 minutes as defeated 2-1 in Saturday's Premier League outing.

Jamie Vardy's equaliser just before the break, cancelled out Chris Wood's opener as Yoeri Tielemans scored the match-winning goal in the 74th minute.

Burnley pushed for an equaliser but had a goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after Wood was adjudged to have tripped Johnny Evans.

Ndidi on his part, was in inspiring form for Brendan Rodgers' side with his ball-winning skills and tackles in the middle of the park.

The international made the most interceptions (5) at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and was the third-best tackler for the hosts with three tackles, behind Ricardo Pereira (6) and Caglar Soyuncu (5).

A hard-earned W! 🔵 — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 19, 2019

Saturday's outing was Ndidi's eighth appearance in the Premier League this term but he could not add to his tally of two goals.

His compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was not listed for the fixture as he awaits his first league match of the 2019-20 season.

With the win, Leicester City climbed to second in the table with 17 points from nine matches. They visit St Mary's Stadium for their next league outing against on Friday.