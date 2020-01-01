'It will be good for his career' - Ndidi should consider Arsenal move, Dosu Joseph insists

The former Nigeria international feels joining the Gunners will be a good fit for the Super Eagles midfielder

Dosu Joseph believes "it will be good" for Wilfred Ndidi's career if he leaves for .

The midfielder arrived in in 2017, joining the King Power Stadium outfit as a direct replacement for N'Golo Kante, who left for after helping the Foxes win the Premier League title.

The Super Eagles midfielder has since been a consistent player for Leicester, making 111 league appearances and has been one of the Premier League's top tacklers for the past three seasons.

The 23-year-old has recently been linked with the Gunners and , although he has spoken of his desire to remain with the Foxes and see out his contract, which will run out on 2024.

Joseph, who praised the impact of the midfielder since his arrival at King Power Stadium, feels joining Arsenal will boost the career of the former man.

"Ndidi is a workaholic player. He has been exceptional and has been playing very well since he signed for Leicester City," the former Super Eagles goalkeeper told Goal.

"If he moves to Arsenal it will be good and I have no doubt he will do so well there. If they want him it will really be good for his career.

"Arsenal have a lot of fans here in and Africa, so it will be a great move for him."

This seasons, Ndidi has been key to the success of Leicester, who are in the third position on the Premier League table.

The midfielder has made 29 appearances across all competitions before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which is currently wreaking havoc around the world.

The Nigeria international will hope to continue from where he stopped when the English top-flight resumes.