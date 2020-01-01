Ndidi blames Vardy and Schmeichel for ePremier League demolition

After bowing to Diogo Jota on Thursday, the midfielder joked his Leicester City teammates were the reason he lost

Wilfred Ndidi has suggested Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel's refusal of him playing Fifa 2020 caused the problem against Diogo Jota.

Ndidi suffered an 8-2 obliteration against the Wolverhampton Wanderers star in the ePremier League invitational Round of 16 game.

In the tournament designed to keep fans and players engaged during the lockdown, Jota as the captain scored four times to qualify for the quarter-final.

The international took to social media to blame his teammates at the King Power Stadium for his demolition.

@vardy7 and @kschmeichel1 will never let me play fifa on the coach 😭😭 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) April 23, 2020

Meanwhile, have reacted to the midfielder’s response which they labeled as an excuse.

's Lys Mousset beat 's Todd Cantwell 6-2, Bournemouth's Philip Billing lost 4-2 to 's Neal Maupay, while 's Dwight McNeil silenced 's Josh Franceschi 3-1 in the other games played on Thursday.



The winner of the competition will be announced on April 25, with the proceeds going to the #PlayersTogether campaign in support of the National Health Service - the agency at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.

Before football went into a hiatus, Ndidi featured 23 times and scored two goals in the Premier League as the Foxes remain third on the log.