Nchout: Cameroon will come back stronger after missing Olympics

The 28-year-old starred in her side's first leg of the play-off in Turkey but her Central African side was booted out by Chile

After suffering a shocking elimination from the Olympic qualifying play-off round at the hands of Chile, Ajara Nchout has assured Cameroon 'will come back stronger'.

Nchout led her team in this month’s final intercontinental play-off as the African side saw their dream of a return to the Games snapped following a 2-1 aggregate defeat over a two-legged encounter.

The Atletico Madrid star netted the consolation goal in the Lionesses 2-1 first-leg loss to La Roja in Antalya on Saturday before they were forced to a drab 0-0 draw in the second leg on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old is 'unhappy' about their back-to-back absences from the Games but hopes they will come bouncing back in Paris 2024.

"Thank you for your support," Nchout wrote on her official Instagram page following their elimination.

"In football, there has to be a winner and a loser. This time, the relentless law of sport has been against us. I am the first to be sad.

"But, let's not see the glass as half empty. Our Indomitable Lionesses have shown great promise for the next round. Let us be proud of them.

"We will not go to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but we will come back stronger. And with a wonderful audience like you, we are not afraid of anyone. Thank you for your support, I love you too."

The Spanish based star will switch their focus to club duty on returning from the international break as Atletico Madrid prepare to take on Sevilla on April 18.

Having scored twice in 10 games, Nchout will be hoping to inspire her side to return to winning ways, ending a four-match winless run.