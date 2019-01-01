Napoli goalkeeper Ospina given all clear after head injury

Medical tests have allayed concerns over the Napoli goalkeeper following the head injury he sustained at the weekend

David Ospina has been discharged from hospital and given the all clear after collapsing during 's match against on Sunday.

The goalkeeper underwent a scan after cutting his head in a collision with Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto during the first half at Stadio San Paolo.

Ospina, who is on loan at the Serie A side from , received treatment on the pitch and initially played on before collapsing just prior to half-time.

The 30-year-old spent the night under observation and Napoli confirmed further tests came back clear.

Ospina has withdrawn from his country's upcoming friendlies against and as a precaution.

"David Ospina was this afternoon discharged from the clinic where he had been admitted last night for a series of investigations and specialist visits," read a Napoli statement.

"All tests are negative. The visits [ruled out] any problems.

"The player has been advised to have a few days off and will not respond to the call-up of his national team."

By the time Ospina had departed the field, Napoli had already conceded a two-goal lead with Seko Fofana and Kevin Lasagna levelling things up for Udinese at the break.

However, second-half goals from Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik secured victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Despite the win, Napoli remain 15 points behind runaway leaders in second place, seven points clear of third-placed .

Next up for Napoli after the international break is a trip to play Claudio Ranieri’s at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, March 31.

Ospina, who joined Arsenal from French side Nice in the summer of 2014, departed Emirates Stadium on a season-long loan deal last August.

He had asked new Gunners boss Unai Emery if he could be granted a temporary move after the arrival of Bernd Leno from had pushed him further down the pecking order.

The 30-year-old ‘keeper has started 21 times for Napoli since that move and has competed with Alex Meret, who replaced him against Udinese, for the number-one spot.

Napoli have the option to make Ospina’s move permanent at the end of the season.