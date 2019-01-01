'Name his salary, put a statue outside!' - Neville sure Solskjaer will get Man Utd job after PSG heroics

The club's former defender can't see any way the Norwegian doesn't end up as full-time boss after Wednesday's Champions League stunner

Gary Neville believes there is “no way” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t given the full-time job as manager following the club’s 3-1 win over on Wednesday.

Solskjaer took over as interim boss in December following Jose Mourinho's departure and has led a remarkable turnaround in form which has seen the Reds overcome an 11-point gap to the top four.

The Norwegian has also taken United into the quarter-finals with victories over and in rounds four and five respectively, while his latest feat saw United complete a remarkable turnaround in Paris to reach the Champions League quarters.

The former Manchester United defender had earlier predicted that the 46-year-old would be appointed by the club “in the next couple of weeks”, and while he still believes that to be the right timeline, he says Wednesday’s result makes it even less likely that the club won’t give him the job.

“There is no way he is not going to get the job,” he told Viasport following the match. “I think it’s just a case of the timing. I think they’ll stick to the original timing.

“I don’t think they’ll bring it forward because they’ve got a big game on Sunday against Arsenal. So why would you distract everything from that game? You wouldn’t do. You’d stick to the plan.”

And while the signing of the contract may have to wait, Neville joked that Wednesday’s win over PSG may have raised the amount Manchester United will have to spend to sign the Norwegian to a full-time deal with the club.

“There was no doubt before the game for me,” he said of the club giving Solskjaer the job on a full-time basis. “After the game, he can name the length of his contract, he can name his salary, he can put a statue outside of the ground wherever he wants.

“He can do whatever he wants after that.”

The win over PSG will go down as a historic moment for the club.

The French giants held a 2-0 lead heading into the night and the miraculous turnaround saw United become the first club to ever advance in the Champions League after losing by two or more goals at home in the first leg.

And Neville believes the match rates among the best nights in club history given the circumstances.

“This feels out of this world just because of the size of the task, and also the team Manchester United had tonight,” he said. “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to play the young boys, all the midfield is gone, Martial is not there.

“I’ve not seen many games like that in my time. As a fan it was absolutely out of this world. I didn’t give them a chance. Not one chance.”