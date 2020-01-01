Nagelsmann explains Leipzig shirt mix-up in Champions League win over Tottenham

The Bundesliga side weren't all on the same page when it came to the kit they were wearing

head coach Julian Nagelsmann explained the mix-up that led to his players wearing different shirts during their win over .

Timo Werner's 58th-minute penalty saw Leipzig overcome Spurs 1-0 in London in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

However, there was confusion as fans spotted the front-of-shirt sponsor was different from one Leipzig player to the next, with some white and others red and yellow.

More teams

"On the way from the hotel the kit wasn't complete in the different boxes," Nagelsmann told a news conference.

"It wasn't on the bus, and that's why there was a bit of a mix-up. It'll certainly be sorted out for the second leg. We'll have the right kit."



Werner's spot-kick gave Leipzig a deserved victory heading into the second leg of the last-16 tie against last season's runners-up.

Nagelsmann was pleased with his side's performance and felt they could have an even bigger advantage ahead of the home leg on March 10.

"I think it was tricky in the end because we didn't score the second goal," he said.

"In the game, over the 90 minutes, in the first half we controlled the game bar one chance from [Steven] Bergwijn. We had a lot of good possession and we played in a very mature way in the first half.

"We really should have taken the lead in the first five minutes. Young teams become impatient and think you have to score a goal away in the first leg of the Champions League tie but they weren't like that. They were more patient and defended well against Tottenham's counter-attacking game.

"I think [Lukas] Klostermann had a very good game and I think the players performed well.

Article continues below

"In the second half, we controlled the game up until the 75th minute. We should have scored again, with two or three really good attacks. Then it's normal.

"Tottenham have [Erik] Lamela and we are a bit tired and we ended up with one goal. It was exciting, we gave our all, Peter [Gulacsi] made a couple of good saves but they were from efforts 25 metres out. In the end we defended well at a corner.

"Over the 90 minutes we deserved the win – and we could have won by more."