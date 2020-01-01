Nafuzi focuses on analysis, Gan takes no chances while under coronavirus confinement

Malaysian footballers, just like other Malaysians, have been subjected to the movement restriction order during the covid-19 outbreak.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The covid-19 coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic like no other in living memory. Countries all over the world have had to restrict the movements of their citizens, necessitating the suspension of daily activities that perhaps were taken for granted previously.

Football too has been affected by it, with the Malaysian competitions suspended indefinitely amidst the movement restriction order imposed by the government earlier this week.

More teams

Malaysian clubs have understandably been barred from holding training and friendly matches, while players are subjected to the same travel restriction faced by others in the country.

The restriction has forced football personnel in the country to focus their attention towards other aspects of their roles.

In an interview with the Malaysian Football League (MFL), FC boss Nafuzi Zain revealed that he has been spending his confinement analysing his charges' recent matches.

Nafuzi Zain. Photo by DS Regime

The Turtles have come away with one win, one draw and one defeat so far in the .

"I believe that all my players, local and foreign ones, are able to look after their own well-being by staying at home. This unprecedented situation has forced me to communicate my instructions and plans through telephone calls and text messages for the coming two weeks, which is not easy.

"But as a coach I can use the time to identify my team's weaknesses and conduct analysis on past matches, while keeping an eye on my players' activities at their homes to ensure that they retain the momentum," explained the 41-year old trainer.

Whereas for Malaysia and star Brendan Gan, he is taking no chances when it comes to keeping safe from the virus.

"We are fighting covid-19, which is a grave happening all around the world. What's important is to follow every instruction issued, while I myself intend to stay put at home. It's a matter of health that concerns not just our families, but also those around us.

"It's not easy to remain at home as a player because footballers are used to training outside everyday, but we do have a programme that has been arranged for us and we will adhere to it in order to remain fit," explained the midfielder to MFL.

Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account!