Nafuzi targets fitness improvements ahead of Thailand trip

Terengganu FC have just completed the first of three friendly matches in Klang Valley before continuing on their preparations in Thailand.

will play three matches in where head coach Nafuzi Zain will be looking to be more tactical work ahead of the opening 2020 Malaysia match against on 29 February. They are currently on a playing tour in the nation's capital where three matches have been planned.

The first of which was played on Monday night where they faced Cambodian champions Svay Rieng FC, a match which they lost 4-3 despite leading 3-1 at the break. There were plenty of changes made to the team throughout the match as Nafuzi kept half an eye on Tuesday's friendly against .

"The result is not important because what is more important to us is the players fitness. Even though we lead then we conceded, that is not a problem. We had a few inexperienced players featuring, so this is a good lesson for them for the future. We were focusing more on our team.

"We have three games here in quick succession and it is about rotating the players to get good playing time out of everyone. So far we have not played yet a match with all five of our imports. But from training we can see that they have brought something to our defence and attack," said Nafuzi after the match.

Lee Tuck was unused against Svay Rieng and he will be expected to feature against KL as well as the final friendly on 16 January against Singapore's . But new signings in Dominique Da Sylva, Babacar Diallo, Nasir Basharudin and D. Saarvindran managed to get good minutes under their belts.