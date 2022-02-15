Myanmar withdraw from AFF U-23 Championship due to Covid-19 complications

The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) has announced its decision to withdraw from the ongoing AFF U-23 Championship due to a number of Covid-19 cases within the squad. Hence their fixture against Malaysia on Tuesday afternoon has been cancelled.

As part of the health and safety measures for the ongoing tournament, the Myanmar U23 team has undergone regular tests before and after arriving in Cambodia.

Following confirmation of positive tests among a number of players, a decision has been taken to withdraw the team from the tournament to help minimise the risk of further infection.

Players and staff identified to be close contacts have also been placed in isolation for observation.

Article continues below

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “It is a great regret that the Myanmar U23 team has to withdraw from the AFF U23 Championship. We understand that the team has been raring to kick off their campaign and the fans have been eager to catch the team in action. However, the health and safety of everyone involved are of utmost importance and we fully understand the decision that has been taken. We wish the affected members a full and speedy recovery.”

Before Myanmar, Indonesia also had pulled out of the tournament as several players plus one team official tested positive ahead of the tournament, with another four players in isolation as they were deemed close contacts. The Covid-attack had ruled out Ronaldo Kwateh, Muhammad Ferrari, Braif Fatari, Taufik Hidayat, Irfan Jauhari, Ahmad Figo Ramadhani and Cahya Supriyadi. Moreover, there were also a few players who were doubtful due to injuries.

After these two teams withdraw, Malaysia and Laos are the remaining candidates in Group B. They will meet each other on February 18.