Myanmar vs Laos: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

The two sides find themselves in a similar battle at the bottom of Group B.

Laos and Myanmar have pride at stake as they both go into the fixture sharing similar records in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 thus far.

Both teams have had a topsy-turvy start to the tournament, having to wait to collect their first points.

Myanmar began their AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign with a loss at the hands of Malaysia. After falling behind by one goal, Myanmar was awarded a penalty in the dying seconds, but Win Naing Tun was unable to convert it.

Three days later, Singapore managed to edge past Myanmar to earn a narrow 3-2 win. Despite opening the scoring lines, Myanmar allowed The Lions to get the better of them in the dying moments of the game.

While Myanmar have had close encounters, Laos have suffered lopsided defeats more often than they would have liked. Vietnam handed them a brutal 6-0 thumping and Malaysia followed that up by cruising past Laos 5-0. Michael Weiss’ men found themselves in the losing end once again against Singapore despite putting up a valiant effort.

Match Timings

Time Date Stadium 18:00 30 December 2022 Thuwunna YTC Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station N/A Stream meWATCH

Squad News

Myanmar have Maung Maung Lwin as their side’s backbone and is expected to be fully fit for action against Laos. They have, however, felt the absence of pre-tournament absentees Suan Lam Mang, Than Paing and Lwin Moe Aung.

As for Laos, they haven’t quite been able to get the best out of their premier striker, Billy Ketkeophomphone, so far. The 32-year-old made the starting XI against Vietnam, but found himself left as an unused substitute against Malaysia and was left out of the Laos squad that fiercely battled Singapore.

Past meetings

Date Result Competition 16 Nov 2018 C ambodia 1-3 Myanmar AFF Championship 13 Oct 2015 M yanmar 3-1 Cambodia World Cup qualification Asia 11 Jun 2015 C ambodia 2-2 Myanmar W orld Cup qualification Asia 7 Apr 2000 M yanmar 4-0 Cambodia Asian Cup qualification

Group B standings

Pos Country Played W D L GD Points 1 Vietnam 2 2 0 0 +9 6 2 Malaysia 3 2 0 1 +3 6 3 Singapore 2 2 0 0 +3 6 4 Myanmar 2 0 0 2 -2 0 5 Laos 3 0 0 3 -13 0

