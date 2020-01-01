‘My teammates don't understand my reaction’ – Porto’s Marega speaks out after alleged racist abuse

The 28-year-old forward was subjected to racist insults during the Portuguese top-flight match on Sunday

forward Moussa Marega said he was ashamed and humiliated after he suffered racist abuse during a Primeira Liga match against his former club Vitoria Guimaraes.

The encounter at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques which ended 2-1 in favour of Porto, was marred by racist abuse which were directed towards the Mali international.

The excessive insults forced Marega to call for his substitution and almost walked off the pitch, but he was held back by his teammates and coach Sergio Conceicao.

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun criticised the attitude of Marega's teammates during the incident but the Malian striker admitted he was upset, and they were trying to calm him down.

“My teammates don't understand my reaction,” Marega told RMC Sport.

“They are shocked that I want to leave the pitch. Their first reaction is to try to calm me down, they know me very well and know that I can do something stupid when I'm upset, they try to calm me down so that I don't make a big mistake.

"But I just tell them that with the insults, I can't go on. It was really no longer possible.

“It started warming up. At first, it was only a few people but when it is almost a whole stadium, it is not possible.

"I felt like shit, I was ashamed, you have to live it to understand. It is a very unpleasant feeling. It's sad that it happens in 2020.

“Yesterday was much more difficult. Yesterday, I really felt like shit, it was a big humiliation for me. From the moment I got home, when I saw my son, things were better.”

After the incident, Marega has received support from across the world with Prime Minister Antonio Costa condemning racism in football.

"Total solidarity with Marega, who in the field proved to be not only a great player, but also a great citizen," Costa tweeted.

Total solidariedade com #Marega, que no campo provou ser não só um grande jogador, mas também um grande cidadão.#naoaoracismo — António Costa (@antoniocostapm) February 17, 2020

Respect for Marega. Respect for football. Respect for all. ⛔ pic.twitter.com/eFrSVDlR4j — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) February 16, 2020