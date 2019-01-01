My mother cried when I told her I could return to Brescia - Balotelli

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker has made an emotional return to his hometown and is determined to make it a success

Mario Balotelli has revealed that his mother burst into tears when she heard that he had the chance to sign for his hometown club Brescia.

The newly promoted club confirmed the signing of Balotelli on Sunday, with the striker reportedly signing a three-year deal after previous negotiations with Brazilian giants Flamengo broke down.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after his short-term contract with expired at the end of last season.

It means a return to his native after three seasons in and an emotional move to the city where he spent the majority of his childhood.

Balotelli revealed it was a particularly moving moment for his foster mother Silvia, who cared for Balotelli from the age of three.

“When I told her that I could come back to play in Brescia, she started crying,” said Balotelli. “I asked her for an opinion, but she cried.”

The Italy forward also brushed off suggestions that he would struggle to replicate his previous form for his new club.

"It seems that you are more afraid of my failure than I am,” he added. “I'm not afraid, zero. I'm fine, I'm serene. This is my home.”

During his time at Balotelli was targeted by racist abuse, which has continued to blight in recent years.

"I don't know what to expect," he said when asked about racism in Italian football. "I hope things don't happen like in the past."

Balotelli returns to Serie A on the back of a successful spell at Marseille, where he scored eight goals in 15 appearances.

However, financial restrictions meant the club were unable to offer him a long-term deal and he was released at the end of the season.

Prior to that Balotelli spent two-and-a-half seasons with Nice after his ill-fated three-year spell with came to an end.

The former Lumezzane youth player has won a host of honours during his career, both in Italy in .

He won three successive Serie A titles at and was part of the side that won the in 2010 to complete the domestic treble.

Balotelli then went on to win the Premier League and the during his three-year stint at , becoming a cult figure with the supporters in the process.