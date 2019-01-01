'Mustafi's days in the Premier League are gone' - Arsenal defender receives damning Carragher assessment

The one-time Reds centre-back believes the German is a liability at the back and will not play any more league games for the Gunners

Former defender Jamie Carragher believes that centre-back Shkodran Mustafi's days in the Premier League are numbered, following the Gunners' elimination.

The international produced a string of high-profile errors for the Gunners last season and has been dropped this term by Unai Emery, featuring only in cup competitions.

However, the former man put in a shaky display at Anfield, scoring an own-goal as Arsenal twice threw away a two-goal advantage, conceding a total of five and losing on penalties.

And Carragher feels that Mustafi’s exile from the English top flight is likely to remain permanent, as his consistent mistakes have a negative impact on the rest of the Gunners defence.

“I think those days are gone - Mustafi playing in the Premier League,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“He’s just one of those defenders [that makes mistakes]. When someone does that it makes others nervous. You can’t play your own game because you’re half covering for him.

“I think once he goes it will be better for everyone at Arsenal.”

Arsenal went behind at Anfield as the German turned a low cross into his own net, but the Gunners recovered to take a 3-1 lead as Lucas Torreira equalised before Gabriel Martinelli struck twice in the space of 10 minutes.

The Brazilian gave away a penalty on Harvey Elliott which James Milner converted just before half-time, however, giving the Reds a route back into the contest.

Any hopes of a comeback appeared to have been ended when Mesut Ozil – making just his third start of the season – set Ainsley Maitland-Niles up brilliantly to restore Arsenal’s two-goal advantage.

However, former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi produced thumping, long-range efforts to restore parity just after the hour mark, but Joe Willock responded with a pearler of his own to make it 5-4 as the tie continued to provide entertainment.

They could not hold on though, in what is fast becoming a defining feature of Emery’s tenure at Arsenal, as Origi struck again deep into stoppage time to force penalties.

Dani Ceballos was the only man to see his spot-kick saved, before academy graduate Curtis Jones slotted home the winning penalty.