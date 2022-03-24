Musa: Super Eagles to repay Nigerians with World Cup ticket against Ghana

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa said they are ready to compensate their fans by qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, at the expense of Ghana.

The three-time African champions are looking to make up for their disappointing outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Tunisia.

They battle Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday in the first leg before travelling back to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29.

Musa admitted the Super Eagles did not live up to expectations in Cameroon and he has revealed their mission for the games against the Black Stars.

"When we got knocked out of the Afcon it was not what we planned for but in football sometimes it is good and sometimes it is bad," Musa said in a press conference.

“For us and Ghana, it wasn’t a good tournament that is why the game would be tough for both teams. So we are back here in Abuja and ready for the game in two days time and hopefully, we will get the victory.

“Like I said the Afcon was not good for all Nigerians which made us really sad but there is nothing we can do, that is football but we just have to pay the fans back with the World Cup ticket and the boys are ready to give their best.”

Despite the venue change from Cape Coast to Kumasi, Musa remains upbeat about Nigeria's chances as he gets ready for his first game in the West African country.

"I have never played in Ghana but I have played a friendly game against them,” he said.

“We have been hearing a lot of things that they have not lost in that stadium. If you remember the 2021 AFCON qualifiers we played in Benin Republic, they told us they’ve not lost there and we went there and won. So I believe we will go there and make history by winning in Kumasi.”