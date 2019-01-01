Munir nears Barca exit as Sevilla likely to move on from Morata

The striker is set to depart the La Liga champions which will lessen the Seville club's need to sign the struggling Chelsea striker

Munir El Haddadi is set to leave Barcelona in order to sign for Sevilla in a move that lessens the chances of Alvaro Morata joining the Seville club, Goal understands.

Munir has rejected multiple offers from the La Liga champions over a new contract, having already settled on joining Sevilla when his contract expires on June 30.

However, the club are hoping to strike a deal with Barcelona to bring the forward to in during the January window rather than having to wait until next season.

Munir spent the last two seasons on loan with Valencia and Deportivo Alaves, scoring six and 10 goals respectively. He returned to Barcelona this season and has made seven appearances in the league, with one start, scoring once.

However, the 23-year-old forward has not featured since December 11 against Tottenham in the Champions League and Barcelona are amenable to doing a deal.

Manager Ernesto Valverde confirmed in his press conference before the Copa del Rey match against Levante that his preference was to resolve the situation by the close of the winter market.

"It seems Munir has taken a decision and, evidently, the club have also made a decision," Valverde said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"We want a solution as soon as possible. If that can be this month, even better."

The club would be willing to accept a fee between €2-3 million to raise funds and with Sevilla pushing to get a deal done in January, it is likely an agreement will be reached in the near future.

Meanwhile, the move makes it increasingly unlikely Sevilla will strike a deal for struggling Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

Sevilla met in Nervion with Morata's agents, but the club declined the offer. That offer, between Chelsea’s loan fee, Morata’s current form, and commissions, is considered too expensive for Spanish side.

Atletico Madrid have joined the Morata chase and are looking at a possible loan which would bring the striker back to the Spanish capital for the remainder of the season.

But for Sevilla, while the Chelsea forward has been a player that interested them, he was not the first option. That top choice has always been Munir who will join the club in June if a deal can’t be reached in January.