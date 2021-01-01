Sergio Lobera: Mumbai City need to be more clinical

Mumbai City FC were held to a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in the first leg of the ISL semi-final...

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera was unhappy with his team's 2-2 draw against FC Goa in the ISL 2020-21 semi-final first leg clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

FC Goa forward Igor Angulo broke the deadlock from the spot in the 20th minute but Hugo Boumous scored the equalizer in the 38th minute. Saviour Gama (59') then put the Gaurs in the lead again but Mourtada Fall (62') restored parity for the Islanders.

After the game, Lobera felt that his team was not lucky enough to win the game despite creating plenty of clear chances.

What Lobera said

"I don't think we were lucky because we had chances to score more goals and we need to be more clinical. We even had control of the game but we were playing against a team that is comfortable with the ball. But we had clear chances, more chances. I'm not happy. We had chances to score more goals," the Spaniard said after the game.

The former Gaurs gaffer also said that it was difficult to pick the playing XI for such an important clash.

"It was difficult. I had very good players and a squad. Today I want to play more offensive because we are missing some important players. We want to take advantage of it. But next game we need to think about the first XI."

Mandar Rao Dessai at right-back

"The problem with (Mohamamd) Rakip is he is not 100 per cent fit. He has an injury in a game. Big role for Mandar (Rao Desai) not to play in his original position against Ortiz. Happy with his performance," he said

"Obviously when you concede, you can do something better. We can improve. But in general, I am happy with the team. We had positive and strong moments. We have shown this throughout the season," he added.