Sergio Lobera: Mumbai City need to convert chances into goals

Mumbai City boss Sergio Lobera feels that conceding early against Bengaluru caused his team three points in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The Blues opened the scoring in the first minute of the match through Cleiton Silva. Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera said Bengaluru are a good team but have not played up to their potential this season.

"When we concede a goal in under 30 seconds against a team, it increased their motivation. It is difficult for us to play against Bengaluru after conceding this goal. But I think our reaction after conceding two goals at the start of the second half was good. When we came back into the game and conceded the third goal it was painful for us. But we believe we will continue working and we could have scored the second goal. We had our chances to score but it wasn't possible (to come back)," Lobera said after the game.

"We know Bengaluru. They are a winning team. They are very strong. They're in a difficult situation this season. But I told my players before the game that playing against Bengaluru is like playing against a strong team. They have very good players. And you can say that when you give chances and opportunity to score a goal they manage the situation and win the game," he added.

Lobera reiterated that balance is the key word in football. He also insisted that conceding four goals is not their primary concern but his players should improve on converting the chances.

"I know we conceded four goals and in the last game also, we concede a lot of goals. But the main thing in football is balance. My concern is more about the chances we didn't convert, not the goals we conceded. Because if we score all chances, we win the game. But we need to improve in both departments. In defence, attack and we need to strike a balance because finally, this is the most important thing," he asked.

On being asked how tough will the playoffs look if Bengaluru qualifies. the Spaniard said, "Maybe. This is a very competitive competition and we have qualified for the playoffs. There is a long time before the season finishes which is helpful for us. But I think the first spot for the playoffs will be amazing".

Lobera said he substituted Rowllin Borges in the 35th minute as he wanted his team to play more offensive football.

"I think we conceded two goals and we need to be more offensive. I'm thinking maybe during the game we need to change the formation and play 4-1-3-2 and if I need this then I need Raynier in attacking midfield and not Borges as he is more defensive. I'm happy with Borges, he is doing a very good job," he said.