Muller's Champions League ban upheld - Bayern without attacker for both Liverpool legs

Bayern Munich will be without Thomas Muller for both legs of their round of 16 match-up with Liverpool after UEFA rejected the German club's appeal to reduce the attacker's two-match suspension.

The Bundesliga champions announced on Monday that the European Football Union's Appeals Senate had upheld French referee Clément Turpin's decision to show Muller a red card following a dangerous challenge on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

Replays of the incident show the 29-year-old's foot connecting with Tagliafico's head, though it did appear that Muller only had eyes for the ball. Regardless, Bayern's call for the decision to be overturned has been rejected, meaning they will have to face a high-flying Liverpool side without the talismanic World Champion.

