Muller focused on Bayern Munich as he pushes his case for Germany recall

The veteran forward has been in inspired form over the past few months, while his national team has struggled without him

Thomas Muller was not thinking about the possibility of a recall after helping retain their place at the top of the .

Scrutiny of Joachim Low's decision to drop Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels from his Germany squad last year has been under intense scrutiny following their 6-0 thrashing at the hands of in November.

Low became only the third Germany manager to concede six goals in a match after Otto Nerz and Sepp Herberger, with his team now having won just three of their past eight fixtures.

Muller has enjoyed a resurgence since being cast aside by Low, supplying a Bundesliga record 21 assists as Hansi Flick's side took the title as part of a treble in 2019-20.

The 31-year-old scored twice during Bayern's entertaining 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, salvaging a point that stopped Julian Nagelsmann's side displacing them at the summit.

Asked about a return the national team, Muller told Sky: "That's a topic that is very far away for me. I'm trying to help the team I'm on the field with.You can talk about it as much as you like. I'll stick with it and then we'll see what happens.

"The DFB decided [to keep Low on as coach], so all Germans have to stand behind this decision and do everything to ensure we get things going again. And with Joachim Low, we are going to get things going again."

After Christopher Nkunku's opener, Muller added to Jamal Musiala's equaliser to put Bayern in control against Leipzig.

However, Justin Kluivert and Emil Forsberg turned the match around again, with Muller's second in the 75th minute only enough for a point.

The Bayern forward was pleased to have scored a brace, but with only Angelino (31) surrendering possession on more occasions than him (24), he acknowledged it was not a flawless display.

"I lost too many balls today. Of course I'm happy and satisfied – you don't always score two goals," said Muller. "We know that we can come back from behind. In the end we have to live with the draw."

All three Bayern goals were set up by Kingsley Coman, earning the winger special praise from Hansi Flick.

"There are few others in his position who have his quality," said Flick.

"We have to be satisfied [with the result]. It was important that we didn't lose. It was a wild game. We generally have to improve as a team. I don't criticise individual players."