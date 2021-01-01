Mukhtar scores as Nashville hold Wanyama’s CF Montreal

A second-half strike from the German-Sudanese helped Gary Smith’s side pick a valuable point against their visitors

CF Montreal let slip a two-goal lead against Nashville to draw 2-2 in Saturday’s Major League Soccer clash at the Nissan Stadium.

Wilfried Nancy’s men were cruising at 2-0 at half-time, only to switch off and ensure that the encounter ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Having silenced Toronto FC 4-2 on the opening day of the 2021 campaign, the Quebec based team travelled to Tennessee with the ambition of consolidating on that result.

Fortunately, they took the lead after 13 minutes courtesy of Toye Mason. In a counter-attacking play, Romell Quioto teed up the 22-year-old who curled a right-footed effort past goalkeeper Joe Willis. That was the New Jersey native’s second goal of the ongoing campaign.

Three minutes before the half time break, Zachary Brault-Guillard doubled the visitors’ advantage with a brilliant effort. The Canada international raced down the right flank before unleashing a shot from outside the goal area that deflected on a Nashville defender before crossing the goal line after hitting the crossbar.

Not willing to accept defeat, the hosts came out stronger in the second half. Their tenacity paid off in the 54th minute as Jhonder Cadiz pulled a goal back.

Randall Leal got the better of Kamal Miller before sending a cross inside Montreal’s six-yard box. The 25-year-old Venezuelan – who is on loan from Benfica – leapt forward to head the ball past goalkeeper Clement Diop.

In the 77th minute, the hosts levelled matters thanks to Hany Mukhtar. The German-Sudanese midfielder recovered a loose ball around the penalty spot and sent a low shot home.

Just like Senegal’s Diop, Kenya international Victor Wanyama was in action from start to finish. Ugandan defender Mustafa Kizza was handed a starter's role, albeit, he was substituted for Amar Sejdic with six minutes left to play.

Article continues below

Whereas, Nigeria's Sunusi Ibrahim and Egypt's Ahmed Hamdy were not dressed for action.

On the other side, Cameroon’s Brian Anunga was introduced for Anibal Godoy in the 78th minute, while Abu Danladi (Ghana), Dominique Badji (Senegal) and Handwalla Bwana (Kenya) played no role in the four-goal thriller.

Even at the result, Montreal lead the Eastern Conference log with four points from two games, while Nashville occupy the fourth position with just two points.