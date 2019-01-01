Moyes vows to 'make it impossible' for West Ham not to extend his deal

The Scot has a clause included in his contract that, when activated, automatically extends his stay with the London Stadium outfit

David Moyes says he will "make it impossible" for the West Ham board to not extend his 18-month contract after being unveiled as Manuel Pellegrini's replacement.

The 56-year-old is back at the London Stadium for a second spell following the sacking of Pellegrini on Saturday.

Moyes previously guided West Ham to Premier League safety in the 2017-18 season but his contract was not renewed, the London side instead opting to turn to Pellegrini.

But the Scotsman, who confirmed Alan Irvine will again be part of his backroom team, believes things will be different this time around.

"There is a clause in my contract to extend the deal," said Moyes. "I'm going to make it impossible that that clause can't be activated. It's up to the players to make sure of that now.

"It says an awful lot about the owners that they think the job I did with my backroom staff to give me another chance. This time, I'm going to give them no choice but to extend it.

"Last time when we came in, we needed results and it's similar this time but I know I've got a little bit longer this time to execute my plans."

Moyes has not coached in the 18 months since leaving West Ham, but insists he has broadened his horizons and is not afraid to try new things.

"I've tried to make sure I've educated myself while I've been off," he added at Monday's news conference.

"I've worked with UEFA and I've tried to watch every game. For me, it was about staying in touch with football.

"I watch a lot of football, I am at games most weekends, I'm a football man. You're always looking to pick up new ideas.

"There are a lot of new modern things, but there has also been signs recently of going back to old times.

"Maybe possession isn't always key to winning games. We want to see more attacking football, action, excitement.

"The biggest thing I want to see is the supporters enjoying watching the team."

West Ham have won five of their 19 Premier League games this season and are one point above the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand to play on the sides below them.

Moyes feels the squad he is inheriting from Pellegrini is stronger than the one he left behind in May 2018, but is not ruling out further investment in the January window.

"I believe it is [stronger]," he said. "The club have spent well on players. If we're being truthful, we need those players to stand up.

"They will have a massive impact on the support and they need to stand up in the coming weeks.

"I think there is money there to spend. I am more interested in the players at the club at the moment, to see how we can mould them into the best possible team and formation. We have to get results."