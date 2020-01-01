‘Mourinho was wrong on Salah & could be with Alli’ – Spurs star would ‘rip it up’ at PSG, says Sherwood

The former Tottenham boss believes the midfielder should be kept in north London as the Portuguese coach has made some questionable calls before

Jose Mourinho has been wrong on players before, Tim Sherwood has told Dele Alli, with warned against parting with a player who would “rip it up” at .

A move to France has been mooted for the England international midfielder.

That is because he has tumbled down the pecking order in north London and finds himself frozen out at an ambitious Premier League outfit.

More teams

Alli is still only 24 years of age, with it possible for consistency in terms of end product to be added to his game in time.

Mourinho appears to be running out of patience, having taken a similar approach with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne during his time at .

Sherwood has urged Spurs against making a decision they will live to regret when it comes to Alli, with there every reason to believe that he can rekindle a spark if allowed to head through the exits.

The former Tottenham player and coach told Sky Sports: “He’s [Mourinho] obviously seeing something he doesn’t like in training, but Dele will only leave if it’s right for Dele Alli.

“He’s a strong character and has played a lot of games as a very young kid in League One – he played over 100 games before he moved to the Premier League.

“For £5 million, what a bargain! In the space of 12 months he was playing for and worth £25m-plus. God knows what he is worth now.

“I think he’s still a good player, he’s just got to roll his sleeves up and prove the manager wrong.

“Jose has not always got it right in regard to seeing if a player can make it or not. Mo Salah springs to mind, Kevin De Bruyne springs to mind – they had to go somewhere else to prove him wrong. I think he [Alli] can do that.

“The last thing Tottenham want to do is let him go to a top club, like PSG. He will absolutely rip it up there and score one in two.

Article continues below

“He can be a prolific goalscorer if played in the right way. He needs to play off the frontman, he needs to keep bombing into the box.

“He’s a great size, fantastic energy, he has not turned into a bad player. He needs to knuckle down and try to get his career back on track.”

Alli has figured in just one Premier League game for Spurs this season and taken in only two starts in the English top-flight since ‘Project Restart’ brought competitive football back in mid-June.