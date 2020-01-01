‘Mourinho trying to turn a cruise ship at Spurs’ - Portuguese needs time, says Cole

The former Chelsea midfielder believes it is too early to pass judgement on the Portuguese in what is proving to be a testing spell in north London

Jose Mourinho cannot be expected to turn ’s “cruise ship” around “on a sixpence”, says Joe Cole, with patience being urged in north London with the former boss.

A man who has enjoyed considerable success on a Premier League stage in the past was snapped up by Spurs when the decision was taken to part with Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho was considered to be the perfect fit for a club that has been starved of tangible success for more than a decade.

More teams

The Portuguese has, however, found out the hard way that there are no quick fixes to be found at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Questions are now being asked of whether he has lost his touch, with silverware bids ended before football shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cole – who savoured Premier League, and League Cup triumphs under Mourinho at Chelsea – believes it is too early to be passing judgement on a proven winner.

He believes there is a big job to be overseen at Spurs, with time required in order to get everybody moving in the right direction once more.

The ex- international told PA Sport: “Jose has gone into a difficult situation.

“In the media in particular there is a lot of anti-Jose, people who are very quick to jump on Jose’s back, especially for someone who has been as successful as him.

“You need to look at the job in perspective, I think it had run its course under Pochettino. I think the team wasn’t playing well, it needed a change.

“But it’s like turning a cruise ship, you can’t just turn it on a sixpence, it takes time. He needs time, he needs to bring the right players in.

“I think the relationship with Daniel Levy is important, if Levy gets him the players he wants and gives him time I think it will be a success for him.

Article continues below

“It’s just how every time Spurs lose a game… Spurs were losing games under Pochettino, players weren’t playing well.

“I think some of the players may have run their course at Tottenham. They are all great players but sometimes your time is up. They are in a rebuild situation.”

Mourinho has vowed to maintain his record of delivering trophies whether he has been, but has claimed that there will be no elaborate overhaul of his squad when the next transfer window opens.