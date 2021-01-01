José Mourinho

'Mourinho should just retire' - Fans react to Tottenham sacking former Chelsea manager

The former Chelsea and Manchester United coach was relieved of his duties in the North London club on Monday

Following the sacking of Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, football fans on social media have advised the Portuguese tactician to retire from coaching and management.

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League table they are winless in their last three league outings and they were knocked out of the Uefa Europa league a month ago after a second leg comeback win by Dinamo Zagreb.

But sources close to the club told Goal the decision to relieve the 58-year-old of his duties was not related to his objection to the European Super League.

Recall that on Sunday night, six Premier League clubs including Spurs alongside three La Liga sides and three Serie A clubs launched a breakaway league.

Mourinho’s exit has been a talking point on social media, with football enthusiasts thinking it will benefit the former Inter Milan coach with a severance package ready for him, some suggested he is losing his touch in management while others blamed Spurs because of the newly-formed Super League.

 

