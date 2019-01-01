Mount sets Chelsea goal target as he seeks to avoid becoming a 'luxury'

The 20-year-old playmaker is aware of his responsibilities in a No.10 role and hopes to prove that he can be a useful asset for the Blues and England

Mason Mount is aware that he cannot be a “luxury” for , with the 20-year-old setting the target of breaking into double figures for goals scored in 2019-20.

A Stamford Bridge academy graduate achieved that feat last season when taking in a loan spell at Derby, with the target found 11 times across all competitions.

Mount also registered 14 efforts during a stint at Dutch side Vitesse in 2017-18, with his impressive development allowing him to become a senior star for Chelsea and England.

There can, however, be no resting on laurels from the talented midfielder, with ambitious targets being set by all of those in west London.

Mount is no different, telling the Blues’ official magazine: “I hadn’t had a full pre-season with Chelsea before last summer so that was my first goal – to go away with the first team, work hard, show the manager I was ready to play and get as many minutes as I could in pre-season.

“I knew that would give me the best chance to show him that, when the season started, I could step in and play a big part.

“I always set a target of 10 goals too – double figures – no matter who it’s with. I achieved that last season and the year before, so hopefully I can do that this time as well.

“If you’re stepping up a level, then you’ve got to go to that level with your performances as well.

“The players around you are going to be better so you have to be better as well. Ten goals was always something I felt kept me focused and kept me looking forward, at any level.”

Fierce competition for places in Frank Lampard’s squad is also keeping Mount grounded, with there an acknowledgment on his part that he needs to deliver at both ends of the field in order to justify keeping his place in the side.

He added: “My dad always said when I was younger that you can’t just be a luxury number 10 because you see so many players like that in academy football.

Article continues below

“You see so many players who want to get on the ball, do all the good stuff, but never want to track back, work hard or do the defensive side.

“You see that so much and he said to me that you need to do the other side of the game too, so that was always in my head.”

Mount has taken in 25 appearances for Chelsea so far this season, with five goals and two assists added to his growing tally.