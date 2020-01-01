Mounie: Huddersfield Town striker returns to France to join Brest

The Benin international is back in the French top-flight after three years in England

club Brest have confirmed the signing of Steve Mounie on a four-year contract from .

Mounie's signing comes as a boost to Olivier Dall'Oglio's team after the Stade Francis-Le Ble outfit suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two league matches this season.

The 25-year-old joined Huddersfield Town from in 2017 following their promotion to the Premier League, where he scored nine in 59 appearances across two seasons.

The Terriers were relegated to the Championship in 2018-19 which forced the Benin star to play in the Championship last campaign, and he contributed eight goals in 30 league matches.

Mounie is not new to French football, having spent eight years at Montpellier before his departure to .

He developed through the youth ranks at Stade de la Mosson before making his first-debut at Montpellier as a substitute in October 2014 during a League Cup outing against Ajaccio.

Le vestiaire est prêt ! Steve à l’entraînement avec le groupe cet après-midi 🔴⚪️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/6y9rt7ixqr — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) September 9, 2020

“Stade Brestois is pleased to announce the signing of Steve Mounie for four seasons. The Franco-Beninese striker arrives from England where he played for Huddersfield Town,” the club statement read.

“Stade Brestois, for its second consecutive season in the top flight, continues to evolve. With the summer transfer window coming to the end in early October, the club have added a new piece of choice to their puzzle. An agreement was thus found with Steve Mounie for a four-year contract.”

Mounie has been handed the No. 15 shirt at Brest and he immediately joined his new teammates for Wednesday’s training session, as they intensify preparation for their next Ligue 1 outing away at on Sunday.

Brest sit at the bottom of the league table with no points after two games - they suffered a 4-0 loss at and a 3-2 defeat against last month.

The Parakou-born star is a key player for Benin on the international scene and he played four games at the 2019 in before they were eliminated by in the quarter-finals.

Since his debut outing in 2015, he has scored seven goals in 25 appearances for the Squirrels.