Mounie: Danger can come any time for Benin against Super Eagles

The 26-year-old has revealed his side is well-prepared for their encounter with the three-time African champions, and discussed Nigeria's threat

Brest forward Steve Mounie believes the Republic of Benin are battle-ready for their meeting with the Nigeria national team while singling out the Super Eagles' strong attack.

The Squirrels will take on the Super Eagles in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game at Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo on Saturday.

Benin are second in Group L with seven points behind leaders Nigeria and a win over their West African neighbours will seal their place at the continental showpiece.

Mounie revealed the Squirrels are well-prepared for the encounter and analysed how his side can qualify for the competition.

“We all feel very good, very happy to have been able to travel, to come to the country to help the nation to qualify for this Afcon 2022,” Mounie told bj foot.

“We trained well this week and we are ready for this match. The ideal scenario would be for Lesotho and Sierra Leone to play a draw. And that we will only have to play a draw or a victory against Nigeria to qualify. ”

The Brest attacker also rued the absence of their fans from the stadium due to the Covid -19 rules but he is confident of their support for the match.

“For us, it is not pleasurable to play without the fans. We know that they are always behind us and that they support us strongly during our home matches,” he continued.

“They are really the 12th man, not having them with us, we'll miss that for sure. We hope that they will support us in front of their TV, pray for us and that we will all qualify together.

Benin coach Michel Dussuyer hopes his side can upset the three-time African champions, although he is wary of the Super Eagles attack.

"It's a great meeting. We are also looking forward to it. It's a great game too. We know what awaits us," Dussuyer said.

"This Nigerian team is a great African team, therefore with individuals, especially in the offensive sector.

"We know that danger can come at any time. It's up to us to be ready to play a great match as we know what to do when we meet big teams."

After their meeting with the Super Eagles, the Squirrels will then square off against Sierra Leone in their last qualifying game on Tuesday.