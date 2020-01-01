Mostafa Mohamed: Zamalek reject Fenerbahce offer for Egypt forward

The Patriotism and Dignity Club have refused to sanction the departure of the Egypt international to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

Egyptian Premier League club have rejected an offer from Turkish Super Lig side for their star forward Mostafa Mohamed.

According to "Number One" show in El Nahar TV, the Yellow Canaries offered a sumptuous fee of €2.5 million for the signature of the striker.

Fenerbahce also agreed to give the Egyptian top-flight club 5% of the player’s sale in the future but the Cairo outfit has turned down the offer so that the forward can feature for them in their Caf knockout stages.

More teams

Pyramids FC are also believed to be interested in signing the forward in an effort to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

The Patriotism and Dignity Club qualified for the Caf Champions League after finishing second in the Egyptian Premier League in the 2018-19 season.

Zamalek will take on in the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League with the first leg scheduled for October 17.

Tarek Yehia are second in the current Egyptian top-flight campaign with 52 points from 28 games, behind .

Mohamed has racked up 16 goals across all competitions for Zamalek in 31 appearances, including seven in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old forward started his career with the Zamalek youth team and was promoted to the senior side in 2016.

Article continues below

Mohamed has won a number of titles with the Cairo International Stadium outfit including the Cup, Super Cup and Caf Super Cup.

The centre-forward has previously featured for the U20 team and was part of the North African side that won the Africa U23 Cup of Nations title in 2019.

The striker has featured twice for the Egypt national team since he made his debut in 2019 and will hope to continue his impressive club form to earn more caps for the Pharaohs.