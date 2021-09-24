'Mosimane is 'weak and unconvincing' - Ex-Al Ahly midfielder Emara claims after Super Cup loss

The retired star added there were tactical errors that led to Tuesday's defeat in Alexandria

Former Egypt and Al Ahly midfielder Mohamed Emara has claimed coach Pitso Mosimane is weak and unconvincing after the Super Cup loss to Tala’a El-Gaish on Tuesday.

The South African has been under increasing pressure and criticism for the cup loss against El-Gaish - at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria - that came less than a month after surrendering the Premier League title to traditional rivals, Zamalek.

Unconvincing

"Mosimane’s performance is unconvincing and weak, and this is my opinion on him since he took charge of Al Ahly, although I was attacked," Emara told OnTime Sport TV as quoted by KingFut.

"Losing the league is not the end of the world, but losing the Super Cup confirms that there are tactical errors by the coach.

"He [Mosimane] wasn’t able to manage the game correctly and I believe didn’t give their all, with all due respect for El-Gaish. Al Ahly were clear favourites in terms of players and performance."

However, Emara believes the former Bafana Bafana head coach will continue with his job despite the criticism that has been directed his way recently.

"Al Ahly don’t make rash decisions on its coach or players, and he [Mosimane] will continue and will be evaluated," Emara added.

"It’s not easy for the fans to lose two consecutive trophies, and I see that Sami Komsan as a general manager is a strong addition to the team."

Mosimane, his assistants and the players were fined 300,000 Egyptian pounds ($19,092) for the loss and the former player supported the deductions made by the club.

"Is there a clause in the contract of the technical staff that says that the board has the right to deduct an amount on their dues?

"In the event that there is no such clause, it’s difficult for them to deduct from the coach. And if I am in Mosimane’s place and there is no condition in the contract that stipulates that there is room for such a penalty, I will submit my resignation immediately because that will reflect badly on the players.

"But it’s good to do so for the players in order to calm the fans after losing two trophies."

Despite the current criticism, Mosimane has won two Champions League titles, the Caf Super Cup, the Egyptian Cup and the Egyptian Super Cup since his arrival at the club in 2020.