Mosimane to Liverpool's Salah: You are an idol and hope for children

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has described Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah as an idol and a source of hope for children worldwide.

In a tweet on Wednesday that also revealed Mosimane had received a jersey gift from the Premier League winner, the South African tactician added that the Egypt star has proven everything is possible.

"Mo Salah, thank you for the 10 jersey you sent to me. I am really humbled. You are an idol and hope for children globally and have proven that it is possible and doable," the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach tweeted.

Mo Salah, thank you for the #10 Jersey you sent to me. I am really humbled. You are an idol and hope for children Globally and have proven that it is possible and doable. 🇪🇬🙏🤲🏿 https://t.co/k3Tm2zxh2V — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 5, 2021

Salah was on target when Liverpool drew 2-2 against Manchester City on Sunday. The Egyptian has now either scored or assisted in eight of his nine games in all competitions for Liverpool this season, having a direct hand in more goals so far in 2021-22 than any other Premier League player.

The 29-year-old Salah has also scored in seven matches in a row in all competitions and equalled his best-ever scoring run with Liverpool, doing so for the first time since April 2018.

His goal, together with his Senegalese teammate Sadio Mnae's against Manchester City, helped Liverpool remain the sole Premier League side yet to lose in the top-flight this season, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 matches since their 1-3 defeat to Real Madrid back in April.

Meanwhile, Salah has joined his international teammates for World Cup qualifiers against Libya. Other foreign-based players who have arrived for the qualifier are Ahmed Hassan Kouka, Omar Marmoush, and Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny.

The Pharaohs will take on Libya under a new coach, Carlos Queiroz, who was appointed after Hossam El-Badry was sacked. When Queiroz revealed his team to play Libya, Mohamed Sherif and Mohamed Magdy Afsha were surprisingly missing from the list.

Under El-Badry, Salah featured in three games and scored a brace against Comoros during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The former African champions will host their North African rivals on October 8 before the return leg three days later.