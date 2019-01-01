Morocco's Hakimi and Hamdallah named Arab Best Players at Globe Soccer Awards

The Morocco internationals were the only African stars recognised in the glamorous awards ceremony held in Dubai on Sunday

Al Nassr forward Abderrazak Hamdallah has been named the Arab Player of the Year while full-back Achraf Hakimi was crowned the Best Young Arab Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Hamdallah helped Al Nassr win the Saudi Professional League last season, thanks to his goalscoring exploits which earned him the league's Player of the Season for the 2018-19 campaign.

The 29-year-old who retired from international duty in November, scored 34 goals in 26 outings in the Saudi top-flight last season.

So far this campaign, the former Guangzhou R&F forward has scored 10 goals in 11 league matches for Al Nassr who sit at the top of the league table.

Meanwhile, Hakimi joined his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo on the winners’ list after he was recognised as the best young player from an Arab country.

The full-back has been in sensational form for Borussia Dortmund since his arrival from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal.

Hakimi’s versatility on the flanks comes as an advantage for Lucien Favre’s side having contributed eight goals and 13 assists since he moved to .