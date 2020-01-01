Morocco unveiled as best performing country in Caf inter-club competitions

The continent's football governing body released the rankings of countries for the 2020-21 inter-club season

has been ranked as the best-performing country in the Caf and the Confederation Cup over the last five years.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Tuesday, revealed the ranking of countries based on performances of their teams in the continental tournaments ahead of the new season.

The top 12 countries in the latest rankings are eligible to present two teams each for the 2020-21 Champions League and Confederation Cup campaign.



Morocco lead the table as the best performing country with 180 points, followed by and with 147 and 140 points, respectively.

DR Congo, , , Zambia, , Guinea, Angola, Sudan and Libya complete the standings.

Points were awarded based on the stage of the tournament reached by the countries in the last five years.

For the Champions League, six points were given to winner, five points to runner-up, four points to semi-finalists, three points to quarter-finalists, two points for finishing third in a group and a point for fourth place in the group stage.

On the other hand, five points were given to winner of the Confederation Cup, four points to runner-up, three points to semi-finalists, two points to quarter-finalists, a point and 0.5 point for finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the group stage.

The points earned by a country in either of the tournaments was multiplied by the coefficient of each season to give the final standing.

The 2018-19 season has a coefficient of five, 2018 is four, 2017 is three, 2016 is two and the 2015 campaign is given one.

The 2020-21 Caf interclubs season will begin on October 21 with the registration window which will span almost four weeks.

The preliminary round matches will be between November 20 and 22 while the second legs have been scheduled for the following week.