Morocco’s Tissoudali succeeds Nigeria’s Onuachu of KRC Genk as Ebony Shoe award winner

KAA Gent forward Tarik Tissoudali has been voted the Ebony Shoe award winner for the 2021-22 Belgian Pro League season.

The 29-year-old Morocco international managed to beat stiff competition that comprised of his teammate and Cameroon defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui to the annual award which recognises African players featuring in Belgium’s top flight.

“After the Belgian Cup, our club also has an important individual trophy. Tarik Tissoudali can call himself the winner of the Ebony Shoe 2022,” Genk confirmed on their official website.

“The Ebony Shoe is awarded every year to the best player of African descent in the Belgian league. Tarik [Tissoudali] succeeds KRC Genk striker Paul Onuachu, the winner in 2021. Our rock in the defence, Mike Ngadeu, was also among the nominees, finishing in fifth place.”

The statement continued: “Dribbling and goals were Tarik’s trademark this season: he scored 21 times in the Jupiler Pro League and turned out to be one of the strongholds of the team.

“It is the first time in 16 years that the Ebony Shoe goes to a KAA Gent player. In 2001 Ahmed Hossam won the trophy, and in 2006 the honor went to Mbark Boussoufa. On Saturday, the Ebony Shoe will be solemnly handed over before the kick-off against Charleroi.

“Congratulations, Tarik!”

Last season, it was Nigeria’s Onuachu who won the award while playing for Genk. The 27-year-old Super Eagle achieved the feat after finishing as the top scorer in the Belgian Pro-League with 29 goals in 33 appearances.

The Ebony Shoe is a football award in Belgium given annually to the best African or player of African origin in the Belgian Pro League. The jury is composed of the coaches of league clubs, the Belgian national team manager, sports journalists, and one or more honourary jurors.

Other Nigerian players to have won the award are Daniel Amiokachi (1992, 1994), Victor Ikpeba (1993), Godwin Okapara (1995), and Celestine Babayaro (1996).



Genk will face KV Mechelen in their next league assignment at Achter de Kazerne on Saturday.