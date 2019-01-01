Morocco star Hakim Ziyech ruled out of Malawi and Argentina games

The Ajax playmaker was forced off in his side’s league defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday

Hakim Ziyech has been ruled out of ’s matches against Malawi and on March 22 and 26 respectively.

The 26-year-old could only manage 23 minutes of action before limping off in the Sons of the Gods’ 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar in Sunday’s Dutch Eredivisie game.

Hakim Ziyech has gone off with an injury for , only days after he left the field with pain in his ankle against Zwolle. That's probably national team camp rule out for the Moroccan magician. Huge letdown. pic.twitter.com/BBr9ib6sHp — Maghrib Foot (@MaghribFoot) March 17, 2019

Prior to the encounter at the AFAS Stadion, Ziyech had missed Ajax’s last game against PEC Zwolle due to a calf injury which appeared to have resurfaced.

Hakim Ziyech will stay in Amsterdam to receive treatment for his injury and is ruled out of international games against Malawi and Argentina. Erik ten Hag confirmed that he already had issues with his calf, but still decided to start him against AZ. Questionable management... — Maghrib Foot (@MaghribFoot) March 18, 2019

Though the Atlas Lions have qualified for the 2019 , the unavailability of the playmaker who has contributed 16 goals and 11 assists at club level this season could be a blow for Herve Renard’s men when they take on Argentina for an international friendly four days after wrapping up their Afcon qualifiers with a clash against Malawi at the Kamuzu Stadium on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag rued the replacement of Ziyech’s as an ‘annoying moment’ that affected his team’s performance against AZ Alkmaar.

“We started the game well. We also had the match under control. Then Hakim had to leave, the rhythm of the game was then interrupted a bit,” Ten Hag said, per Football Oranje.

“His calf was good again. We thought he could play, yesterday everything was fine. Then you have to change, which is, of course, an annoying moment. That broke the match and the rhythm with us. Then AZ prevailed.”

Ajax who are placed second in the Dutch top-flight standings will be hoping to have the 26-year-old playmaker back in time for their Uefa quarter-final fixture against on April 10.