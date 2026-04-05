Morocco's youth team round off the North African Championship with another achievement

The Moroccan Under-17 team achieved a remarkable feat at the North African Championship, which serves as a qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco clinched the title with a perfect record after defeating Libya 3-1 in the final match on Sunday at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, Libya.

Morocco ended the first half leading 2-1, with Adam Bougazir opening the scoring for the Atlas Lions in the second minute, before Libya equalised through Mohamed Jaroud in the tenth minute.

Adam Bouaziz then scored his second goal of the match in the 45th minute, bringing the first half to a close with the score at 2-1.

The Moroccan team added a third goal in the 55th minute, scored by Adnan Boujovi.

The Moroccan team managed to achieve a perfect record in this tournament, having won all four matches: 2-0 against Tunisia, 3-0 against Algeria, 2-1 against Egypt, and finally against Libya.

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