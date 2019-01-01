Morocco midfielder Adel Taarabt extends Benfica contract

The Morocco international has committed his future to the Portuguese top-flight champions

midfielder Adel Taarabt has penned a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2022.

The 30-year-old joined the Primeira Liga outfit as a free agent in 2015 after terminating his contract with Queens Park .

Upon his arrival in , Taarabt struggled to break into the first-team and was loaned to club where he spent 18 months.

On his return from the temporary spell in , the former Hotspur and Milan midfielder was demoted to the Eagles' reserve team.

The appointment of Bruno Lage at the helm in January 2019, signalled a revival for him as he finally made his Benfica debut in nearly four years as a second-half substitute against Tondela on March 30.

The international went on to play 147 minutes of football in the 2018-19 season including one league start (against Feirense).

Despite his initial struggles at the club, Taarabt described the renewal as a show of good faith for his performances in training.

"Obviously I am very happy and looking forward to this new chapter of my life," Taarabt told the club website.

"I think this renewal is a vote of confidence. I am very proud that the club believes in me and I am very happy that we have reached an agreement to extend the contract.

“I already have many years of football, but the spirit of this team is something I haven't seen much around. So we believe in this group, a mix of experience and talented players. We have a very good group."

Taarabt was an unused substitute as Benfica began their Primeira Liga title defence with a 5-0 victory over Pacos de Ferreira last Saturday.